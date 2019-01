Eight members of Seven Mile Swimmers traveled to Jamaica Dec. 14-18, 2018, with their coach Darren Mew, for the ASAJ Christmas Open and Christmas Breezer swim meets, held at the National Aquatic Centre in Kingston.

These were long course meets with prelims and finals for 11 and over, and timed finals for 10 and under swimmers.

The squad broke over 20 team long course records, with Sierrah Broadbelt setting a new Cayman national record for 9-10 girls 200 backstroke, dropping more than 30 seconds off the previously held record set in 2002.

Coach Darren Mew said this was a great meet and he would like to see it on the calendar this year.

Results