Kenneth Anthony Williams, a former contractor and sales representative for A. L. Thompson, was sentenced to nine months in prison Monday for theft and false accounting relating to a series of fraudulent transactions totaling $10,000.

Mr. Williams pleaded guilty to falsifying a number of credit invoice documents between 2007 and 2010, and defense counsel Prathna Bodden said he was prepared to make an immediate reimbursement of $7,000 toward the total amount outstanding.

Ms. Bodden said that Mr. Williams was “extremely embarrassed and extremely remorseful,” and she noted that a social inquiry report classified the defendant as a man of good character who represented a very low risk of re-offending.

“This isn’t just a good report,” Ms. Bodden said. “It’s an impeccable one.”

Mr. Williams admitted that there were at least 20 to 30 instances of theft.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez remarked that the case was one involving breach of trust, which carries with it a sentence of immediate imprisonment unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The victim impact report stated that Mr. Williams was a trusted employee, and also noted that he attempted to shield his crimes by putting the names of his co-workers on the receipts, thus unfairly implicating them.

The case first came to court in April 2012, and Mr. Williams previously pleaded not guilty in 2013. There were more than 10 trial dates scheduled and vacated over the last five years, but Mr. Williams ultimately pleaded guilty to amended charges in 2018.

Magistrate Hernandez noted several aggravating factors including the long period of offending, casting suspicion on others and resentment toward his employer.

Magistrate Hernandez also said that she did not find much in the way of mitigation.

“In this case, general deterrence must prevail,” Magistrate Hernandez said.

Mr. Williams was sentenced to 12 months but given a one-fourth discount for his guilty plea. He was sentenced to nine months on both charges, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Mr. Williams was remanded into custody and ordered to immediately repay $7,000 with the remaining outstanding balance due after his release from prison.