Governor pitches in on Barefoot Beach cleanup

Governor Martyn Roper got down and dirty on Saturday, lending a hand in the latest beach cleanup sponsored by Plastic Free Cayman and Red Sail Sports.

The event drew more than 70 volunteers who scoured the North Side beach, removing more than 900 pounds of trash, 90 percent of which was plastics, organizers said.

In addition to the governor, Miss World Cayman Kelsie Woodman-Bodden, and Casson Trenor, an American environmental activist, were also part of the cleanup crew.

Plastic Free Cayman had student experts on hand to educate volunteers on the dangers of plastic pollution and to promote the organization’s 345 Pledge, a staged approach to observing more ecologically friendly practices.

Representatives from KAABOO Cayman set up their own information area, promoting sustainability initiatives and recruiting volunteers to help with recycling efforts during the upcoming two-day music festival, Feb. 15-16. KAABOO officials recently announced they will have separate bins at the event for recyclable trash.

The art cooperative STOK’D is creating a large portrait of Jimi Hendrix, which will be on display at the festival. STOK’D specializes in creating art from recycled materials and this piece will be made completely from plastic bottle caps. More than 20 pounds of bottle caps were gathered during the cleanup for that purpose.

Saturday’s event was part of Plastic Free Cayman’s ongoing series of monthly cleanups. It will be partnering with conservation group Parley, the Department of Environment and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute to host two Little Cayman beach clean up events on Feb. 2 and 3. Volunteers are welcome to attend.