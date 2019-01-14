Cayman delegation meets with EU finance officials

Cayman politicians are meeting with officials in Brussels this week regarding Cayman’s future status in terms of how its tax laws are seen by the European Union.

On Monday, Premier Alden McLaughlin and members of the Cayman delegation had discussions with two separate commissions along with representatives of the EU’s DG TAXUD and the Code of Conduct Group. Discussions were also had with the representatives of Belgium, Cyprus and Luxembourg.

Mr. McLaughlin, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and the Cayman delegation met with David Boublil, a member of the cabinet of Pierre Moscovici, the commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs; Gints Freimanis, a member of the cabinet of Valdis Dombrovskis, who oversees financial services and capital markets; and Emer Traynor, deputy head of unit at the Director General of Taxation and Customs Union.

The Cayman group also later met with representatives of the EU Code of Conduct Group, which assesses whether jurisdictions have tax regimes deemed potentially harmful to EU member states.

In between the two meetings with EU representatives, the delegation was scheduled to meet with Christophe Vinck, adviser general for direct taxation at the Belgian Permanent Representation to the EU. Separate meetings are also planned with officials involved with direct and indirect taxation and with Ambassador Georges Friden, Luxembourg’s permanent representative to the EU.