Week 11 of Grand Cayman’s green iguana cull, from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, netted a total of 10,581 iguanas, according to statistics from the Department of Environment.

Cullers have now caught and killed 322,599 of the invasive reptiles.

As expected, the weekly cull numbers have continued to decline, as the iguana population declines and cullers are forced to seek more elusive targets.

In week 10, Dec. 31 to Jan. 5, cullers brought in 17,826 iguanas.

The cull aims to eradicate at least 1.3 million green iguanas from the island.