50 years ago: Speeding story spurs reader comments on Breakers

In the Jan. 11, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, a small news item appeared on the subject of the issuance of a speeding ticket:

“Fined for speeding: The new police car was responsible for a successful prosecution for speeding last week. In the Petty Court on Friday before Judge Horsfall, Compton Williams of Bodden Town was fined 20 pounds for speeding in the Savannah 25 mile zone on Thursday, Dec. 29 1966.”

In the paper’s Jan. 25 edition, the following letter was published:

“Is Breakers forgotten? Dear Editor: While reading in the Caymanian Weekly Jan. 11 issue, I noticed where a driver was fined 20 pounds for speeding in the Savannah 25 mile zone. The thought came to me, ‘Why a speed limit sign is not put up in the district of Breakers, or is this district entirely forgotten?’

“Last Tuesday about 7 a.m. a speeding car killed three of my neighbour’s chickens. True enough but suppose they were three children instead, and especially where there are so many little ones waiting along the roadside for a bus to take them to school.

“There is another great necessity that we were deprived of about three years ago. Why was the Breakers school closed is a question asked by many. It does not look as if anyone can give a reasonable answer. All you can hear is there is not enough money to pay a teacher, but yet there are always some new teachers for the other schools. I don’t think they are working for buttons.

“It is a real shame to see so many little ones early in the mornings, standing along the roadside waiting on a bus to take them to school, and many times they come home complaining at having to stand the whole way down on the bus from Breakers to George Town. It’s a shame when there is a locked up school-room that could be reopened and a teacher placed there to teach the little ones. It is just a headache on us parents, when we see them go away, until they return in the late evening. We do not know when the news may come to us that one of the little ones have been knocked down by some thoughtless driver.

“You may say Breakers has no one to speak for it. Well seems like someone remembers it when it’s time to collect a few taxes or sell some poppies.

“I wonder why we can’t have a small Post Office? All the other districts do. Thanks for those who are willing to receive it in their home, but still a small Post Office would be much better. The P.R.O. in his article said, ‘1966 saw us enter the telephone and jet era, both of which were received with great enthusiasm and hopefulness. This year also we shall accomplish more.’ Let us hope that some one will remember Breakers this year … Signed, A Resident.”