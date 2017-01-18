Golf tournament supports Triple C School

The Captain Theo Bodden Memorial Golf Tournament on Feb. 3 will support the Triple C School and offer chances to win a new Mini Cooper or Toyota Fortuner in the hole-in-one competitions.

The event at the North Sound Golf Club will also offer other prizes, including a 3 day/2 night vacation getaway of the winner’s choice from more than 22 destinations in the U.S., and a chance to take a shot for US$50,000.

The tournament is a four-person scramble accommodating up to 72 players in 18 teams. It is open to the public and all are encouraged to enter, organizers said in a press release.

Now in its sixth year, the tournament helps raise money for Triple C School’s capital improvements, such as new classrooms and full air conditioner refurbishment/replacement.

Bodden Holdings, the parent company of Home Gas, has been involved with sponsorship since the tournament’s inception. The namesake of the tournament and founder of Bodden Holdings, Capt. Theo Bodden, was also one of the founders of Triple C School.

“Triple C School is very appreciative to have Home Gas continue as a major sponsor for the fourth year,” said Principal Mable Richardson. “The tournament continues to grow each year, and we are thankful for all the corporate support we have received through hole sponsorships, teams registrations or event prizes.”

Entry fees, $750 for a team of four or $200 per individual, allow participants to compete for prizes in the hole-in-one competitions, the closest to the pin contest and the longest drive contest. For information, contact Nathania Mayers at Triple C School via email at [email protected] or call 949-6022 to register or request sponsorship information.