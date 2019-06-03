Young bakers battle it out for Cupcake Wars

2019 Cupcake Wars 1 of 9

Child Month came to a sweet end on Saturday when young bakers donned aprons, grabbed their mixing bowls and created some tasty confectioneries for the 2019 Cupcake Wars at The Ritz-Carlton.

Six teams competed on the day to become cupcake champions in the 7th annual bake-off, titled ‘Cayman – Jewels of the Sea’, which was staged by the National Youth Culinary Programme and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Triple C bakers were the ultimate winners, claiming the cupcake trophy. Second place went to Team AKA and third place to 2 Girls & Kaz. Also taking part, and coming up with some impressive cupcakes were Savannah Primary, Confection Connection and Seagrape.

Each team had to bake and decorate 48 cupcakes over a two-hour period.

Youth Services Coordinator James Myles, who was on hand to taste the results, said this year’s competition went to a “whole new level”.

He thanked Clint Hunter, a judge in the semi-finals, for working with the bakers and turning the semi-finals into a “mini workshop” which “added to the techniques” of the competitors.

“Everyone was wowed,” Myles added.