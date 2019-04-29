Triple C School will be hosting the 7th annual Captain Theo Bodden Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, May 10.

The tournament is one of the school’s largest fundraisers.

Golfers will be in the running for a slew of prizes, including a chance to win a Toyota Rush.

Players can also buy a ticket that gives them the chance to win additional prizes, including a three-day, two-night vacation getaway.

The tournament will take place at the North Sound Golf Club on Friday, May 10, at 12:30pm. The entry cost is $200 per player, or $750 for a team of four.

For more information, contact Renee Howell at 949-6022 or email [email protected]