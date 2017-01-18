Premier back to work

Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin returned to office Wednesday after taking more than a week off work on doctor’s orders to recover from surgery.

Mr. McLaughlin, 55, had surgery Jan. 9 at the Cayman Islands Hospital to remove a kidney stone.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the doctors and medical staff at the Health Services Authority and to all of the people who prayed for me, called, messaged and visited me,” the premier said. “I feel good and it is great to be back.”

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell took over stewardship of the Progressives-led coalition government during the premier’s absence.