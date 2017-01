A group of 28 Cuban migrants landed in the Cayman Islands in the past week, bringing the total number of migrants in custody on island and awaiting repatriation to 113.

According to government, the migrants are either being housed at the Immigration Detention Centre in Fairbanks, George Town, or at “an approved facility” elsewhere.

The latest group of 25 men and three women were in the Immigration Department’s custody on Cayman Brac as of late Tuesday, awaiting transfer to Grand Cayman.