As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, the Garden Club of Grand Cayman is partnering with the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic park for a fundraising event.

“… We are proud to present a fun-filled family day this Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Botanic Park,” said the park’s manager, John Lawrus.

“With a range of activities including a children’s craft area, face painting, nature table and blue iguana tours, along with music performances by Little Magic and Dexter Bodden, there will be something for every family to enjoy. We will have everything covered, from educational talks about our heritage house, to short massages on the Colour Garden lawn.”

Mr. Lawrus noted that all proceeds from this event will go to the development of the park’s children’s garden, which is just beginning to take shape.

“With a definite need for additional places for children’s recreation and learning about the natural world, we hope the children’s garden development continues to move forward to provide this important place for the children of the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Lawrus.

“Once children begin to appreciate nature, they begin to understand the importance of keeping what we have!”

The kid-friendly activities will cater to all ages. A hands-on nature table will allow visitors to get a firsthand look at insects and learn about their life cycles and habitats, while on the blue iguana tour, visitors will have a chance to see the young hatchlings that emerged from their eggs in September 2016.

“Or grab a butterfly booklet and lead yourself through the stunning Butterfly Trail, identifying the fluttering creatures which inhabit the island and naming the perfect plants to adorn gardens with to attract them,” added the Garden Club’s Caroline Johnston.

“Of course, there will be an array of delicious food, including a jerk barbecue, drinks and ice creams on sale, as well as a cake bake featuring local delicacies which can be taken home.”

The event will also feature a raffle and a selection of plants at bargain prices.

The Humane Society Book Stall will also be on site, and a presenter will be on hand at the Cayman Cottage to talk about historic homes.

“It really will be a day for everyone to enjoy, whether you have children or not,” said Ora Hollebon, chairwoman of the Garden Club.

“It’s a good opportunity to come out and enjoy the attractions of the Botanic Park during the weekend.”

The fun day runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Entry to the park is $5 per adult, and free for children 16 and under. For more information on the fun day, email [email protected]