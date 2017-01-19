The public is in for a musical treat during Jan. 20-23 as Cayman’s best musicians and entertainers will be showcased as part of the annual Muzaic festival, organized by Cayman Music and Entertainment Association.

Schedule

Jan. 20

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Margaritaville

The DJ Showcase will open the proceedings at Margaritaville, featuring Cayman’s top DJs, such as DJ Super C, Renegade and Natural.

Admission is $10

Jan. 21

2-5 p.m.

Harquail Theatre

The Young Musicians Showcase will highlight some of the brightest upcoming young musicians in Cayman. Performances will vary from large bands to vocals and individual instrumentalists. The public can expect to see the John Gray Swing Band, Triple C Junior Dancers, Pan and Riddim and Steel Breeze. The show will be streamed live on Facebook.

Admission is free

Jan. 21

6 p.m. to midnight

Margaritaville

The Original Music Showcase features performances of original music from a range of genres. Expect to enjoy songs from groups like Hi Tide and the Neverines, among others, along with solo performers.

Admission is $10

Jan. 22

7-10 p.m.

Harquail Theatre

The CMEA awards ceremony will recognize longtime local musicians and those who have excelled over the past year in areas of teaching, radio, performing and recording, with awards for Young Musician, International Success, Regional Success, Premier Award, Club DJ Award, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. This year’s Icon Award will be presented to Lambert “Lammie” Seymour for his contribution to the arts in Cayman. Previous award winners were Aunt Julia Hydes, Edmond Scott, Radley Gourzong, Melano McCoy, Dalmain Ebanks, Duxie Ebanks, Allan Myles and Edward Solomon.

Admission is $10 (free to all CMEA members)

Jan. 23

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Da Station, Red Bay

Closing the proceedings will be the CMEA Musical Salute, recognizing the uniformed branch of the government for their service over the years. JR Douglas, Rennie Conolly and Bluewater Experience, and Ratskyn are scheduled to perform.

Admission is free

Icon Award

The CMEA Icon Award will recognize “someone who has contributed over 40 years to the entertainment industry in traditional music, performing, recording or education and has gone beyond the norm to promote the ideals of the industry,” explains CMEA’s Spencer Merren. This year’s recipient is Lammie Seymour.

Seymour has been a constant feature of the local music scene for 50 years. He appeared in the band the Soul Revivals in 1968, playing bass guitar, and his talent also led to his post as lead singer of Memory of Justice, whose album “Me and My Crew” topped the Caribbean charts in the early ‘80s.

Seymour says, “I look at my whole career as a highlight because I enjoy what I do. Having the opportunity to work with some of the greatest musicians in Cayman and internationally, as well as being a solo act, has allowed me to grow as a musician.”

Merren adds, “Lammie has been performing consistently with numerous bands from the early ‘60s and is idolized as one of the islands’ best all-round musicians of all time. He is a consummate role model for all musicians.”

Importance of Muzaic

Merren believes Muzaic allows the public to experience the full gamut of entertainment on offer in Cayman and says, “Muzaic is a festival by musicians who seek to recognize their peers in the hopes of encouraging them to continue to make music and spread joy and love through their art.”