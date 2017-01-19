The Culture at the Cinema series at Regal Camana Bay Stadium 6 starts off 2017 with a wonderful comedy. On Saturday, Jan. 21, there will be a screening of Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land,” starring Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Following their hit run on Broadway, McKellen and Stewart returned to the West End stage, a performance that was recorded live at Wyndham’s Theatre, London.

Story

One summer’s evening, two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Also starring Owen Teale and Damien Molony, this glorious revival of Pinter’s comic classic is not to be missed.

Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian Murray McKellen is the recipient of six Laurence Olivier Awards, a Tony award, a Golden Globe award, a Screen Actors Guild award, a BIF award, two Saturn awards, four Drama Desk awards and two Critics’ Choice awards. He has also received two Oscar nominations, four BAFTA nominations and five Emmy award nominations.

Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart began his career with a long run with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His first major screen roles were in BBC-broadcast television and film during the mid-late 1970s, including “Hedda” and the “I, Claudius” miniseries.

In the 1980s, Stewart began working in American television and film, with roles such as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and its successor films, as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” series of superhero movies, the lead of the Starz TV series “Blunt Talk,” and voice roles such as CIA Deputy Director Avery Bullock in “American Dad!”

In 1993, TV Guide named Stewart the Best Dramatic Television Actor of the 1980s. In 2010, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.

Reviews

“I suspect we will be toasting this production ages hence.” – Daily Telegraph

“Two of the greatest actors ever born in one of the greatest plays ever written.” – Time Out

“Perfect Pinter. A true masterpiece.” – Sunday Times

“A landmark production.” – The Times

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Licensed bar on site. Only 18 and older will be admitted. For more info on Culture at the Cinema and upcoming screenings see www.bigscreen.ky.