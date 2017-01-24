Visitors to the Brac often take the time to pop into the Brac Museum, housed in this old two-story building in Stake Bay.

According to the National Trust’s online National Heritage Register, the building was constructed in 1933 and stands on a foundation of ironwood stilts, with walls of shiplap timber, a zinc gable roof and a wooden porch.

“This building used to house the post office, government bank, customs office, registration and district commissioner’s office, before being turned into the present museum,” states the Trust.

As the Cayman Compass has previously reported, the separate counters for the post office, customs and registry are still in place inside the entrance, while the adjacent room, which was the courthouse, still has a raised platform where the judge would have sat. The museum also features a variety of household goods dating to the 1920s and ‘30s.