Poetry is returning to the Brac in the form of monthly poetry nights at the public library.

A new series is scheduled to take place the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m. The first session is Friday, Jan. 27.

“Since 2014 it’s had its stops and starts, but it also inspired us to start the Brac Autumn Festival in 2015 along with encouragement from Michel Powery,” said participant Simone Scott.

“Flyers are usually put up at locations around the island, and for sure at the library door if it is being held that month,” said Ms. Scott.

“We’ve had poets, authors and spectators join our little group, and everyone is welcome, though it is geared toward mature teens and adults.”

Ms. Scott noted regulars include Quincy Brown, Kathleen Bodden-Harris, Wallace and Edna Platts, Elton Michaels and Laura and Jude Walton.

“Poems are mostly originals written by the poets of the group, but sometimes the participants read another’s work,” said Ms. Scott.

“The materials range from romantic to environmental, with a Caymanian theme in some, but I can’t state enough that all materials are welcome.”

At a recent gathering, for example, award-winning author Kathleen Bodden-Harris read a poem dedicated to Brac naturalist Wallace Platts, after whom a rare Brac flower, Epiphyllum phyllanthus plattsii, is named.

Ms. Scott noted that for those interested in taking part but who are off island, the poets who attend will have the opportunity to be featured live on Facebook from the Brac Autumn Festival page.