Father, son charged with unlicensed gun

Two George Town men identified as father and son appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

George Lunard Powell, 47, and Jordan Bryson Powell, 24, are charged with possession of a loaded, unlicensed .45 Taurus semiautomatic pistol on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Sound Way in George Town.

Senior Crown counsel Candia James objected to bail.

She said officers traveling in the Grand Harbour area observed a white truck heading toward George Town.

They followed it for a distance and then signaled it to stop, but it did not until Sound Road. At that point the vehicle hit a utility pole.

The younger defendant exited the vehicle. The older defendant, who had been driving, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be released.

Officers recovered the firearm at the scene.

Ms. James said Jordan Powell gave an interview to police, while George Powell’s interview was a no comment.

Attorney Alice Carver applied for bail for Jordan, telling the court he worked at the same place as his mother and would live at her residence; she would stand surety for him and make sure he attended court.

Attorney Prathna Bodden applied for bail on behalf of George Powell, explaining that he owns his own business and has minor children to support.

She noted that the firearm was being tested for DNA and fingerprints.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats withheld bail, noting the seriousness of the charge and the objections of the Crown.

Jordan Powell elected to be tried in Grand Court.

George Powell did not make an election.

The matter was set for mention again on Feb. 1.

Both men were advised of their right to appeal the bail decision to the Grand Court.