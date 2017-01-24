Northwesterly winds brought high waves and road closures to Grand Cayman on Tuesday.

The cold front, coming from the eastern United States and moving over the Yucatan, began Monday and was expected to persist through Tuesday evening, according to National Weather Service senior forecaster Avalon Porter.

By Wednesday, he expected the low-pressure system to have moved southeast of the Cayman Islands.

High waves damaged fences on Harbour Drive, leaving debris scattered on the road, creating road blockages. Shedden Road was blocked from Elgin Avenue to the waterfront. Only right-hand turns were possible on Mary Street at North Church Street, Boiler’s Road at the waterfront, and Fourth Street at the waterfront.

The weather also caused two cruise ships, Oceania’s MS Marina and the Disney Fantasy, to skip the island. The ships carried a combined 4,967 passengers. The Carnival Temptation arrived with 2,320 passengers.

A small craft warning remained in effect through Tuesday evening and was expected to be lifted by Wednesday.