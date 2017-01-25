50 years ago: New babies and a visit from the United Church moderator

In the Jan. 25, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Bodden Town correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“A little baby boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Powell.

“Mrs. Frank Berry returned from Jamaica, bringing with her a little baby girl.

“Mrs. Norma Terry, after being in Canada where she was employed, returned home on the 17th.

“Mr. Hartwell Wood, a graduate of Mico Training College, was at home for a few days. Mr. Wood expects to take up a teaching position in Cayman Brac.

“Mr. Tom Hill, after spending a few weeks at home returned to work. He is an employee of National Bulk Carriers.

“Miss Eleanor Terry, an immigration officer, left on the 21st. Miss Terry is expecting to have an enjoyable stay in Jamaica.

“Mr. Samuel Foster was on the same plane, taking a trip to Jamaica.

“We enjoy visitors who come to Bodden Town, especially those who are able to help the community socially, spiritually or educationally. We were thankful to have Rev. S.A. Webley at the United Presbyterian Church here this week. He was the guest of Rev. and Mrs. Lewin Williams and was well appreciated by those who were able to hear him speak.”

On the subject of Mr. Webley’s visit, the following report also appeared in the same issue:

“The Rt. Rev. S.A. Webley, Moderator of the United Church, spent 7 days in the island, returning home on the 22nd.

“The congregations were much encouraged by his vigorous preaching and, at congregational meetings, by his lucid explanations of the stage of integration reached by the former Presbyterians and Congregationalists in the present Union. Mr. Webley’s knowledge of the world ecumenical movements was of great help in informing the Church members in the Cayman Islands of their place in the World Church.

“In addition to a full programme in the Churches, the Moderator was entertained by His Honour the Administrator and Mrs. J.A. Cumber at Government House on Wed. evening and by the Grand Cayman Council at a dinner held at Seaview Lodge on Saturday.

“At this latter function the Rev. Lewin Williams presided and, in after-dinner speeches, the Elders of the various churches expressed appreciation of the Moderator’s visit and thanked him for his discourse and guidance.

“In reply, Rev. Webley expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to revisit the island and to have more intimate contact with the people in the various congregations. He felt that he had come very close to the people and indicated his joy at feeling able to return to the Synod in Jamaica to let them know of the complete commitment of the Church in Grand Cayman to the Union, even though in some ways they were not fully involved in the actual integration as there were no former Congregational Churches working here.

“Mr. Webley mentioned that plans are well advanced for the union of the world bodies of the Presbyterian and Congregational Churches in 1970 and that there were no less than 42 different ‘Conversations’ afoot in many countries at the present time all working on the question of union of various denominations.

“In conclusion, the Moderator addressed a few remarks, particularly to the laity, impressing on them the necessity for total involvement of all Christian people in the mission and work of the Church if there was to be advancement.”