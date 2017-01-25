Vendors sought for upcoming Coco Fest

The Tourism Attractions Board has issued a call for vendors for its upcoming Coco Fest, which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Pedro St. James grounds in Savannah.

Coco Fest celebrates the Cayman coconut, a bountiful food source with legendary properties, and a traditional staple in the Caymanian diet, a press release states.

The Compass previously reported that more than 900 visitors attended last year’s event held at Pedro Castle in February. Twenty-two vendors took part, all showcasing their coconut-themed products. There were also various delicious coconut dishes on offer, and more than 400 fresh coconuts were also sold by the Pedro team. Local music artists Little Magic, Altered Minds and members from the Cayman Music Collective were also performing throughout the day.

Spaces for this year’s event are available to local cooks, artists, school groups and cottage industry businesses as an opportunity to showcase their coconut-based dishes, products or novelty craft items.

According to the release, the event will feature games, a children’s area, a cooking demonstration, and the screening of “Bright Spot,” a documentary film highlighting the benefits of coconuts and coconut oil, in the Pedro St. James theatre.

Admission for adults is $5 and kids under 12 are free.

One dollar from each entry will go to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society in support of World Cancer day, which falls on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Registration fees for vendors start at $25 and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

For inquiries contact Shayma at [email protected] or 949-6999, or Mona at [email protected] or 949-5078 ext. 2.