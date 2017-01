A woman described as “master cashier” appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to theft.

Narine Hunter, 55, admitted stealing CI$13,397 from The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on July 29, 2016, while serving as master cashier. The charge specifies that the CI amount is equal to US$16,742.30.

No details of the offense were given.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats ordered a social inquiry report and a victim impact report. He set sentencing for Monday, March 6.