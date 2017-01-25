Stingray swimmers take to the water on Friday in their fourth “Big Swim” swim-a-thon. Athletes as young as 6 will dive in and swim as many laps as they can in the hope of raising $20,000 for their swim club.

The club is asking all members of the community, whether or not they are swimmers, to support the event by pledging a small sum “per lap” completed by a chosen swimmer or a fixed sum. “Every little bit gets us closer to the goal,” organizers said in a press release. Money raised will go toward overseas travel, a scholarship program and equipment for swimmers and for the pool.

Organizers thanked the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) for starting off the drive with a $500 pledge.

Stingray Swim Club is a nonprofit club run by its elected board of directors. The club trains at the Lions Aquatic Centre, working closely with the Cayman Islands government swim programs.

The swim club “is committed to creating an atmosphere which develops committed, disciplined athletes with skills which will serve them well in all walks of life, not just in the pool,” the press release states.

For more information, visit www.caymanswimming.com, or call Stingray board member Simon Gunn on 926-9255.