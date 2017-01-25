The primary schools’ best footballers were in action at the Annex field on Saturday as the CUC Primary Football League and the Girls Primary Football League semifinals were played in front of a large crowd.

PFL Under-9 Consolation Cup semifinals

George Town’s Asani Chambers was the hero on the day for his school as his sudden death penalty secured a place in the final with a 3-2 victory over NorthEast Schools. Asani scored in the fourth round of sudden death penalties after neither school could find the back of the net during regulation time (0-0) and extra time (0-0) and were tied after regular penalties (2-2).

Savannah Primary overcame Prospect Primary 2-1 to secure their place in the final thanks to goals from Kai Bodden and Marco Marshall. Tauray Whata scored for Prospect Primary.

PFL Under-9 Champions Cup semifinals

Three-time defending Under-9 league champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ secured a place in the Champions Cup final with a 3-0 defeat of Sir John A. Cumber Primary. Goals from Jaxon Cover, Ben Piraux and Preston Duval were enough to overcome the youngsters from West Bay.

Cayman Prep ‘A’ will meet Cayman International School in the final after CIS overcame a determined St. Ignatius Prep 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty by Danny Lynne.

Girls Champions Cup semifinals

The girls from St. Ignatius Prep will make their first appearance in the Champions Cup final after defeating defending league champions Cayman International School 1-0. Rio Windsor scored for the victors.

2015/2016 league runners-up Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ scored a 3-2 victory over Triple C in the day’s second semifinal. A first-round sudden death penalty by Illiana Romero saw the girls from West Bay secure their second final appearance in a row. With neither school finding the net during regulation time (0-0) and extra time (0-0) and following a 2-2 tie in regular penalties, Illiana slotted home the winner in sudden death penalties to secure a place in the final.

PFL Under-11 Consolation Cup semifinals

Truth For Youth defeated Bodden Town Primary 5-1 thanks to a hat trick from Kameron Gardner and a pair of penalties from Jayden Wright. Truth For Youth will face Red Bay Primary in the final after Red Bay’s Isaac Peart secured his team’s passage with a 1-0 extra time win over George Town Primary.

PFL Under-11 Champions Cup

2015/2016 Under-11 league runners-up Cayman Prep defeated St. Ignatius Prep 4-0 to secure a place in next Saturday’s final. Goals from Jakub Neveril, Dante Dell’Oglio, Tom Byrne and Jahmar Campbell sealed the victory.

In the second semifinal, Cayman International School outlasted Prospect Primary ‘A’ 3-1 with goals from Chad Murphy, Jackson MacKay and Liam Heffernan. Prospect’s Xavier Miller blasted in his school’s lone goal.

Final and third-place preview

The PFL and GPFL finals and third-place games take place Saturday, Jan. 28.

PFL Under-9 Consolation Cup final: George Town Primary vs. Savannah Primary at 9 a.m.

PFL Under-9 Champions Cup third place: Sir John A. Cumber Primary vs. St. Ignatius Prep at 9 a.m.

PFL Under-9 Champions Cup final: Cayman Prep ‘A’ vs. Cayman International School at 10:15 a.m.

GPFL Consolation Cup final: George Town vs. Prospect Primary ‘GA’ at 11:45 a.m.

GPFL Champions Cup third place: Triple C vs. Cayman International School at 11:45 a.m.

GPFL Champions Cup final: St. Ignatius Prep vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ at 1 p.m.

PFL Under-11 Consolation Cup final: Truth For Youth vs. Red Bay Primary at 2:30 p.m.

PFL Under-11 Champions Cup third place: St. Ignatius Prep vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’ at 2:30 p.m.

PFL Under-11 Champions Cup final: Cayman Prep vs. Cayman International School at 3:45 p.m.

Organizers thanked youth officials Matthew Rich, Jonathan Holness, Albertini Holness, Alexia Bromfield and Kandre Amerally along with youth coordinators Dwayne Ebanks and Chastine Rankine for officiating all the semifinal action. Organizers also thanked Andrew Holness and Shirley Amerally for their assistance with the day’s activities.

For more information, contact Neil Murray on 914-1110 or 925-8793.