50 years ago: Rankins wed; Fredricks welcome a son

In the Jan. 18, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“On Jan. 11 Mr. Thomas Rankin took as his bride Miss Josphyn Jeffers. The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Rev. Lewin Williams at the groom’s home. Mr. Oswald Rankin was best man and Miss Blondel Connor maid of honour.

“Mr. Levi Conolly returned on the 13th to spend his vacation. He worked for National Bulk Carriers.

“Mr. Roosevelt Rankin left on the 14th to resume work with the Illinois Glass Co.

“On the 29th Dec. Mr. Denby Rankin took as his bride Miss Patricia Johnson of Jamaica. Mr. Lewin Williams performed the marriage rites at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Goldwyn Welcome. The groomsmen were Mr. Reginald Jervis and Mr. Malcus McLaughlin while the bridesmaids were Miss Thelma McLaughlin and Miss Blondel Connor.”

In the Jan. 25 issue, Mr. Dixon wrote:

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Verneale Fredrick on the 11th, God’s precious gift of a son, their first child. mother and baby doing well.

“Mr. Wardel Rankine returned to the U.S. on the 20th after spending an enjoyable vacation with his family.

“Leaving on the 22nd to work for National Bulk Carriers was Mr. Edward Rankine.

“The Right Rev. S.A. Webley, Moderator of the United Church, received a hearty welcome from the congregation at a special service held in his honour on the 16th. He was accompanied by the Rev. Lewin Williams.”

In the same issue, the following notice appeared:

“The owners of land known as Forest Glen, situated at North Side and bounded on the north by mangroves, south by mangroves, east by lands of Willie Chisholm and Collige Conolly, west by the sea of the North Sound advise that all trespassers or persons dealing or attempting to deal with this property will meet with dire consequences. Kenneth and John Chisholm.”