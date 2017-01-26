People Who Time Forgot: Marion C. Watler

Marion Watler of Gun Bay was an expert, meticulous thatcher, considered one of the best in the district of East End. Young children often stopped by her home to learn the art of weaving thatch into baskets, hats and brooms.

This image was taken in the early 90s at her home, directly across from what is now known now as Vivene’s Kitchen, a popular restaurant with locals and tourists alike.

Her son Warren Watler wrote a most interesting book about the United Bulk Carriers ship, Sinclair Petrolore, which exploded off the coast of Brazil in 1960 causing one of the world’s largest oil spills of that era at over 17,640,000 U.S. gallons; the famous Exxon Valdez spill of 1989 spilled a scant 11,000,000 gallons by comparison.

That book is available at the Cayman Seafarers Association.

Ms. Watler passed away in 1999.

This photograph is from the book ‘The People Time Forgot’ by George Nowak, available at the National Museum. All proceeds from sales of the book go toward museum projects.