They came to taste, dance and compete.

Thousands flooded onto Camana Bay’s Festival Green for this year’s Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival.

More than 45 restaurants, bars and vendors provided fare for guests, while headlining acts on the night included tributes to Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

The Heavy Cake Competition winner was Tara Creary, and Sabrina Kudic from Tranch Bar, Chicago, was crowned Seven Fathoms Mixologist of the Year.

More than 5,000 people attended the 29th annual event, an increase from last year.

