They came to taste, dance and compete.

Thousands flooded onto Camana Bay’s Festival Green for this year’s Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival.

More than 45 restaurants, bars and vendors provided fare for guests, while headlining acts on the night included tributes to Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

The Heavy Cake Competition winner was Tara Creary, and Sabrina Kudic from Tranch Bar, Chicago, was crowned Seven Fathoms Mixologist of the Year.

More than 5,000 people attended the 29th annual event, an increase from last year.

Ivan Panev of The Bistro - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Chef Thomas Tennant proposed to Chelsea Smith and, well, the sign says it all ...
Karla Whittaker, Rohan Alvaranga and Kelly Irmen outside the Flava booth
Markus Mueri and son Maxmillian - Photos: Maggie Jackson
Bon Vivant Cookoff Competition judges Gina Connolly, Avadaugn Sinclair and Vicki Legge
The Cayman Islands Blood Bank operated an information booth at the festival.
A woman cooks traditional food.
Cynthia and Joey Hew
