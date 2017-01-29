UWI Open Campus announces Guild executive

A week long celebration of this year’s UWI Open Campus Guild Fest included the induction of new Guild members at a special ceremony.

With the theme of “Bridging the Gap Across the Sea,” the Guild Fest marked the completion of Cayman’s University of the West Indies online students’ orientation and registration for the second semester of its 2016/2017 academic year.

The UWI Open Campus has approximately 250 active online students in Cayman, out of a total UWI student body of 40,000. In addition to its Open Campus, catering to distance education, UWI, founded in 1948, has campuses in Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, according to a press release.

UWI has faculty and students from more than 40 countries, and collaborative links with 160 universities globally; it offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in food and agriculture, engineering, humanities and education, law, medical sciences, science and technology and social sciences.

Six students from the Cayman Islands will serve as the local 2016/2017 Guild executive body, which works to foster unity among students, meet the academic and social needs of the students, and serves as a bridge between the faculty and staff and the student body. Kurt McKenzie is Guild chair, Letisha Allen Scott is vice chair, Crystal Ayton is secretary and Tamara Patten is treasurer. In addition, Deborah Powery Zureigat will serve as academic student representative and Racquel Barnes is communications and public relations officer. Of the six, Mr. McKenzie, Ms. Allen Scott, Ms. Ayton and Ms. Patten were in attendance at special ceremony where they were officially inducted.

Student Marjorie Burrell was also awarded the 2016/2017 Guild Grant which sought to alleviate the semester’s tuition cost. “The UWI Open Campus, Cayman is offering its thanks and congratulations [to the] 2016/2017 Guild executive, and Ms. Burrell and looks forward to supporting even more Caymanians and residents in the furtherance of their educational pursuits during the new academic year,” the release states.

The UWI Open Campus also invites applications for its 30-hour certificate programs. On offer for February 2017 are supervisory management, entrepreneurship and small business management, business writing and communication, human resource management, computer literacy, Microsoft applications, community policing, conversational Spanish, guidance counseling and occupational health and safety.

Interested applicants for UWI online degree programs can sign up at www.apply.open.uwi.edu to commence classes in September. For further information contact UWI at 946-8322 or [email protected]