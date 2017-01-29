Girl Power makes for winning recipe

The cooking action was down to the wire at the penultimate installment of the National Youth Cook Off district qualifiers, held in George Town last Monday.

The event, organized by the Youth Services Unit, was held in the parking lot of the George Town Public Library on Monday, Jan. 23 after the Heroes Day ceremony, and attracted a good crowd, a press release states.

The winners, Triple C students Ayanna Davis-Eden, 13, and Tya Bovell, 15, of Team Girl Power prepared savory white bean chicken chili for the first round. For the second round, the pair prepared lionfish tacos with fresh salsa and guacamole, paired with island punch.

They faced some hot competition from Team Nashaunte made up of Nashaunte Stewart, 17 and Nathina Bush, 17, who prepared a hearty beef chili followed by steamed lionfish with mixed vegetables and white rice, accompanied by swanky.

Team Girl Power won the public judging for the chili round, 14 votes to nine, the release states. Ayanna, a Home Gas Test Kitchen TV host and a ‘Proud Of Them’ awardee, and Tya, the National Youth Culinary Programme deputy prefect, went on to win the Best Lionfish Dish and Drink category as well.

“Our youth contestants don’t let their age stand in the way of creating great meals,” said Youth Services coordinator James Myles.

“George Town [presented] Lionfish Tacos which would have made anyone’s mouth water.”

Team Girl Power won $100 and personalized chef jackets to wear at the finals.

The last district competition of the 2016/17 National Cook Off contest is being held at the Cayman Islands Turtle Centre in West Bay, Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Grand Final will take place at the 50th Annual Agriculture show, at the Agricultural Pavilion on Wednesday, March 1, where all the winning teams from each district will face off in an exciting finale.