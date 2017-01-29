Students and parents ran, jumped and crawled their way through Triple C School’s annual Sports Day on Friday.

About 65 Jr. Kindergarteners and ​Kindergarteners took part.

Events included a 100 meter race, egg and spoon race, sack race, bean bag race and an obstacle race.

Early childhood development supervisor Antoinette Cowan organized the events, along with physical education teachers Justin White, Junior Welcome and Sydonie Pearson.

“Early childhood development is holistic, so we have to also cater to physical education. Everything starts at an early age,” said Ms. Cowan. “With support, some of these young ones will become the Usain Bolts of tomorrow.”

​Fostering sportsmanship was also a big part of the day.

“We work very cohesively in early childhood development with teachers, physical education teachers, parents and children. It’s very important that we work together as a team, so the children can see and emulate the habits of working together with their parents and their friends.”

“At the end of the day, we want every child to be rewarded. They have different strengths and weaknesses, and we want to pull out their strengths.”