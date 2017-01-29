Darts League starts season with three matches

The Cayman Darts League had its first three matches, played at the league’s three venues – Fidel Murphy’s, Salty’s Sports Bar and Popo Jeb’s restaurant – last week.

The results are:

Poison Darts 5, El Tusokero, 4

Center Bulls 6, Hammered Heads, 3

PHKY Killers, 6, Fidels, 3

The matches had two maximum scores, the highest score achievable in a game of Darts (180), by Jastine Ace Rubio from El Tusokero and Peter Wight from Hammered Heads.

“We had a tie of two low dart games of 17 darts, by Richard Campbell of Hammered Heads and Fabio Carletti from Poison Darts,” organizers said in a press release.

“For the ladies, we have Ashley Hardcastle from Hammered Heads leading so far with most tons, which is the score off 100 points or over. She has a total of two: scores of 119 and 124.” Team Bulls Eye had the night off.

Next up

The next matches will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m.:

Center Bulls vs. Fidels at Fidel Murphy’s

Bulls Eye vs. PHKY Killers at Salty’s.