Movember mohawks at Fidel Murphy’s on Monday

If you’ve ever wanted to sport a mohawk, but were too shy to try, you can make your dream come true at Fidel Murphy’s this Monday and blame a great cause.

From 5pm, the clippers and razors are coming out. Apparently you can help shave a mohawk into the hair of one of Fidel’s servers or volunteers, so hopefully breathalyser tests will be administered before allowing a patron to go all Sex Pistols on someone’s noggin.

Why would people choose to sport such a radical hairstyle? When it’s for Movember and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, of course.

Dave Hennessy will be providing the live music and there will be a Jameson Irish Whiskey pop-up cocktail bar, from which all proceeds go to the charity. Donations throughout the evening will also be gratefully accepted.

Advice: Pace yourselves on the Jamesons, or your walk of shame the next day just might be related to your freshly shorn cranium resembling a Roman centurion’s helmet.

The event runs from 5-7pm at Fidel Murphy’s Public House in Queen’s Court Plaza. Call 949-5189 for more information.