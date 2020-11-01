Lawmakers will sit for the last time as a Legislative Assembly on Monday, 2 Nov. as they are set to become Members of Parliament the next time they convene.

When legislators meet again, recent constitutional amendments agreed with the UK and contained in The Constitution (Amendment) Order 2020 will have been approved by the Privy Council, including the renaming of the Legislative Assembly to Parliament, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Premier Sunday evening.

Premier Alden McLaughlin and other Members of the Legislative Assembly are expected to note the historic event before closing Monday’s meeting, the statement said.

The unicameral Legislative Assembly was established by Cayman’s first written Constitution on 4 July 1959, which replaced the bicameral Assembly of Justices and Vestry, in place since December 1831.