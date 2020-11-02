Business in brief

Bahamas launches remote-worker programme

The Bahamas last week followed Cayman and other jurisdictions in offering a new residency permit for remote workers.

The Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) programme includes a one-year residency permit that allows professionals and students to work or study remotely from The Bahamas.

The BEATS permit is valid up to 12 months from the date of issue and costs US$1,025 for professionals and $525 for students.

The announcement came a week after the Cayman Islands launched its Global Citizen Concierge programme for professionals who earn at least $100,000.

Similar programmes are already under way in Barbados, Bermuda, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba and Anguilla.

Water Authority extends wastewater COVID discount

The Water Authority has extended its wastewater COVID-19 discount policy for commercial customers by three months. Customers may apply for a discount on wastewater bills for April through December. Customers who want to benefit from this temporary discount must make the request in writing and provide both water consumption records for the entire calendar year 2019 and bills for the months under consideration.

Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

Newsweek names Narayana hospital among the world’s best

Newsweek magazine has included the flagship hospital of the Narayana Health Group, the parent company of Health City Cayman Islands, in a list of the top 200 hospitals for cardiology in the world.

Narayana Bengalaru – Institute of Cardiac Sciences is one of the largest specialised cardiac hospitals in the world. The medical facility, located in NH Health City Bangalore, has 16 dedicated cardiac operation theatres and six digital catheterisation laboratories, one of which is a hybrid cath lab where both interventional cardiac procedures as well as complex heart surgeries can be performed.

CPAs learn about latest fraud trends

Crises, like the current pandemic, often spur increases in fraud, according to a free online learning session hosted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for members in the US and across the Caribbean.

More than 280 CPAs at the “Fraud in the Current Environment” session, held 29 Oct., heard about current and anticipated fraud trends, with the focus on the impact of COVID-19 and the digital age on financial crime, said a CPA Canada press release. Participants learned how financial professionals can obtain a better understanding of fraudulent schemes as new developments emerge.

The discussion of the various forms of fraud will help CPAs in a wide range of activities, including fraud investigations and detection, risk management, anti-money laundering, litigation support and auditing, CPA Canada said in the release.