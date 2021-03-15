Gather ye shamrocks while ye may

Turning green will actually be a good thing this Wednesday, as you’ll be showing your support for St. Patrick – the patron saint of the Emerald Isle.

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on 17 March, and why should 2021 be any different? Needless to say, resident pub – Fidel Murphy’s – will be pulling out all the stops and pouring the pints from noon to night.

There will be Guinness on tap throughout the day, with Teeling Whiskey specials in The Kitchen next door. You can also nosh on classic dishes to help keep your strength up for some impromptu dancing.

Of course, you can’t have a St. Patrick’s Day without live music. That melodic leprechaun himself, Dave Hennessy, will be playing some sets, along with Owen Hughes, Matt Steemson and Danny Loops. Expect the crowd to start joining in around 6-ish.

You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate this day, and after the year it’s been, it’s almost mandatory that everyone comes out for a good time.

Sláinte!