What we spend on healthcare

The Cayman Islands government funded about 51 percent of all health-related expenditures in the territory during its 2014/2015 budget, according to auditor general’s office data, while the other 49 percent was funded through private sector insurance coverage or out-of-pocket expenses.

Auditors provided a breakdown for the $137.8 million in public sector health-related expenditures during the government’s 2014/15 budget year:

$60.5 million: Government healthcare premium payments for public servants, pensioners, seafarers and veterans

$40.5 million: Health Services Authority expenditures for public health, district clinics, indigent healthcare programs and HSA employees’ healthcare coverage. (Note: indigent/uninsured healthcare costs are split between the HSA and the Health Ministry and come to about $32.2 million)

$20.4 million: Health Ministry expenditures for overseas indigent medical care, the Health Insurance Commission, health regulatory services and legislative services

$7.8 million: Statutory authorities and government companies’ expenditures for employee health insurance premiums, not including the Health Services Authority

$7 million: Ministry of Community Affairs expenditures for mental health services, children and youth services, seniors and disabled residential care and drug rehabilitation

$1.6 million: Non-governmental organization health programs that receive some funding from government.

RELATED STORY: Auditor General’s report: Health resources, information ‘inadequate’

In addition to the public sector costs, the audit report estimated that private sector-insured healthcare system users paid $131.2 million during the 2014/15 budget year.

Nearly $36 million of those costs went for what auditors considered to be “out of pocket” expenses, meaning direct payments for uninsured healthcare services, copayments, coinsurance and deductibles. The figure does not include what residents spend for monthly health insurance premiums, which are 50 percent covered by the employer for the employee, but not for the employee’s dependents.