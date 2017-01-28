UPDATE: The suspect was arrested by police detectives at around 5:45 p.m. The man was seen with his hands cuffed behind his back, being led out of the house by detectives, who put him in a police vehicle.

Original story:

Police officers are currently in a standoff situation with a suspect following a shooting in West Bay this afternoon.

The shooting occurred outside of Super C’s restaurant on Watercourse Road at around 3:20 p.m. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital.

A man suspected of being involved in the shooting fled inside a nearby building, where he still remains. According to a Compass reporter on the scene, about 20 Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers have arrived, including about a half-dozen or more armed officers. The police helicopter is flying over the location, and Police Commissioner Derek Byrne is also present on the scene.

The police have contained and cordoned off the area. Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area until further notice. Residents living in the area are asked to stay indoors.

This situation is still developing and the Compass will provide updates to this story as we receive more information.