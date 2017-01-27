NEW: Two more arrests in immigration bribery case

Two more people were arrested this week in connection with an ongoing bribery scandal at the Cayman Islands Immigration Department.

The two individuals arrested Tuesday and Friday of this week were taken into custody on suspicion of bribery, fraud on the government and breach of trust. All three allegations are offenses under the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Law.

No charges were filed against the suspects, a 32-year-old George Town woman and a 44-year-old man from the Spotts area of George Town, as of Friday.

The arrests follow an operation on Jan. 19 by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission in which five people, including three Immigration Department employees, were detained and questioned. The two new suspects are not immigration officers.

The individuals, who were not charged at the time of their arrest, are suspected of involvement in a scheme to pay bribes to department employees in exchange for assistance with various immigration-related matters.

The first five suspects were also arrested on suspicion of bribing public officials, fraud on the government and breach of trust, all offenses under the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Law.

The suspects were not identified because they were not charged. They included a 42-year-old Prospect man, two women, aged 33 and 37, from West Bay, a 56-year-old female from George Town and a 43-year-old woman from Frank Sound.