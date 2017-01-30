Man charged in weekend robbery

Terrence Tex Bryan, 30, appeared in Summary Court on Monday, charged with robbery in connection with an incident that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Details of the charge are that Bryan and another person unknown, in the vicinity of Elmslie Memorial Church on Harbour Drive, stole a 14-karat gold chain and a “Rasta” chain from a named female, and at the time of doing so and in order to do so, used force on her.

Bryan, of a Bodden Town address, is further charged with handling stolen goods – that on Jan. 28 he handled a Yamaha motorbike, knowing or believing it was stolen.

He was also charged with possession of an unspecified amount of ganja, plus consumption of ganja.

Defense attorney Lee Halliday-Davis told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that no papers in the case had been served, and she was not making any bail application at this time.

Senior Crown counsel Candia James agreed that robbery is a charge that can be dealt with only in the Grand Court. Both the robbery and handling charges were transmitted to the higher court, where they will be mentioned on Feb. 24. The drug charges will be mentioned in Summary Court on the same date.

The magistrate told Bryan he could apply for bail in the Grand Court.

A press release issued by police early Monday stated that two women were in the church parking lot near their car when two men approached them and demanded their valuables. The women struggled with the men, and one woman was allegedly punched.