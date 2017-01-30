Ex-MLA Solomon to launch campaign

Former United Democratic Party backbencher Ellio Solomon will announce his candidacy for the May 24 general election Tuesday night.

Mr. Solomon is not expected to contest the upcoming election as a member of his former party, now known as the Cayman Democratic Party.

“I will not be running with either of the two major parties,” he said. “I will be running [with] and supporting other candidates who have this country and its people’s best interests at heart.”

It is believed Mr. Solomon will receive support from Dr. Steve Tomlinson, who is backing a number of other candidates around the country, including announced candidates and others who are expected to announce in the coming weeks.

Mr. Solomon released a video to supporters Monday, stating he would be a candidate for George Town West – one of seven single-member constituencies set up in George Town district under Cayman’s new voting maps for 2017.

Mr. Solomon urged all voters to attend as many public meetings as possible in the run-up to the campaign so they could make a fully informed decision on May 24.

“One of the most fundamental decisions you can make in your life is actually choosing who you’re going to vote for in a general election,” Mr. Solomon said in the video release.

Mr. Solomon is one of several former UDP/CDP government members who are not seeking re-election with the party this time around.

Former UDP Minister Mark Scotland has said he will be sitting out the 2017 election altogether. Meanwhile, former Bodden Town UDP members Chris Saunders and Dwayne Seymour are expected to run in the May election as independent candidates.