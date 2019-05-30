What are the business interests of Cayman’s government officials?

In a judicial review application filed with the Grand Court in April, Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour was accused of failing to disclose business ties with developer Marcus Cumber last December, when he presented a paper to Cabinet recommending that Cumber be granted a coastal works permit.

Cumber denied that he has any business relationship with the minister, and Seymour has made similar refutations. The case is still before the Grand Court.

Nevertheless, the issues raised by the court case prompted a Compass reporter to visit the Legislative Assembly to inspect the registry of interests. The public is not allowed to make copies or take photos of the registry, but the reporter took notes on the declared business interests of the territory’s elected officials.

Nearly all the legislators have multiple land holdings, and most of them have interests in one or more businesses.

The MLA with the most business interests is Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, who holds shares or is a director of 11 entities. No other legislator has interests in more than three businesses.

Premier Alden McLaughlin did not declare any business interests, but wrote on his declaration form that he receives remuneration from a “crop farm”.

Minister Seymour, for his part, only has one declared business interest: the airport security firm Airport Professional Services.

Along with the elected officials, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson also filled out forms but did not declare any business interests.

There was also a section on the form for legislators to declare if they received any sponsorships exceeding $1,000 leading up to the 2017 elections. The only legislator to declare a sponsorship was opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan, who said he received more than $1,000 from Dr. Steve Tomlinson.

Here is the full list of declared interests of elected representatives, as filed with the Legislative Assembly:

Receives remuneration from “crop farm”

Remuneration from McLean’s Consulting Services

Directorship and shareholdings in Cambridge Real Estate Corp. and WMB International Consulting Ltd.

Dr. Steve Tomlinson provided sponsorship exceeding $1,000. No business interests.

Shares in Bayside Watersports, Conch Point Rental, Garvin Road (rental units).

Shareholdings in Cayman National Corp. and First Financial

Director in BV Ltd. T/A Bon Vivant, Gai Foods T/A Macdonalds, Hew’s Hotel & Restaurant (shareholdings in BV and Gai but not Hew’s)

Director in Air K Holdings Ltd.*, Bayside Ltd.*, Brac Caribbean Ltd., (Carib Sands Ltd.*), (Carib Sands Management Ltd.*), (Cayman Brac Power & Light Co. Ltd.*), (Island Realty Ltd.*), (Kirkconnell Investment & Development Co. Ltd.*), (Kirkconnell Ltd.), Uptown Development Ltd.*, (Zee Brac Ltd.) CI Credit Association *denotes shareholdings; () denotes remuneration

Directorship and shareholdings in Skylane Investments Ltd. (holding company)

Directorship of NWF Ltd. (hardware)

Shares and director in Eco Baby (Cayman) Ltd., inactive and not trading since incorporation

Director of Cainvest Bank and shares in Jauczin Group Ltd. consulting

Director and remuneration and shares in Airport Professional Services

Director of Cayman Islands Boxing Association Ltd.

Director and shares of D and M Wight Ltd. This is marked as a holding company in the directorship question, but as a “gas station” under the shareholdings portion.

None

None

None

None