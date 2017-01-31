NEW: Murder, weapons charges filed in hostage case

A West Bay man was charged late Monday with murder and firearms offenses in connection with Saturday’s deadly shooting and hostage-taking incident.

William Ian Rivers, 37, is due to appear in court Tuesday on the murder charge, as well as charges of unlawful firearms discharge and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Royal Cayman Islands Police said Saturday that Rivers shot and killed Mark “Hubba” Seymour outside the Super C restaurant on Watercourse Road just after 3 p.m.

Police said he then hid inside a nearby home, firing shots at armed police officers when they arrived on the crime scene.

Police alleged Rivers took four people, two adults and two children, hostage in the home before surrendering to police about two hours later.