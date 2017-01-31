Business in brief

Yellow Pages rebrands to Yello

Cayman Islands Yellow Pages has changed its brand name to Yello with the unveiling of a new online directory and distribution of locally designed print directory covers.

The company said the change is in response to customer demand, consumer expectations and to position the company to take advantage of the latest developments in the advertising industry.

“We have fast tracked the evolution which began some years ago, moving from a directory brand that advertisers have come to know and trust to a full service media business charting a new direction for advertising in the 21st century,” said Mark Macfee, president of the parent company, Yello Media Group. “One of the noticeable changes is our online directory platform changing from www.caymanyp.com to www.findyello.com, featuring the Cayman Island’s most comprehensive listing database with local editorial content, a simpler modern interface, innovative design and easier site navigation to enhance the users’ search experience. Visitors to the site will benefit from expert content highlighting what’s happening in Cayman as well as business tips and reviews from our team of content writers.”

Trevor Burke, sales manager of Yello Media Group said, “the new Yello offers improved customer experience, new products and features, plus a stronger platform to showcase our advertisers, enabling them to reach a wider and more diverse audience.”

Flow TV is now Flow1

Flow, the consumer brand of Cable & Wireless Communications, has announced that Flow1 will replace the channel formerly known as Flow TV and will join Flow Sports and Flow Sports Premier as the company’s Flow-branded regional channels.

“Flow1 is not just a name change,” “but also a way for us to raise the bar in terms of program offerings for customers,” said Victor Salgado, CEO Flow Cayman Islands. “… Flow1 is our chance to deliver even more premium content as we continue to transform our customers’ viewing experience.”

Flow1 will be accompanied by a transition to HD.

Stacey Kirkconnell joins HighWater board

Highwater Ltd., an independent director and governance firm, announced the eighth addition to its director bench. The Cayman Island Monetary Authority approved Stacey Kirkconnell to join the firm’s board.

Ms. Kirkconnell joined the firm in 2011 with a diverse financial services and legal background and has gained extensive experience with corporate governance and regulatory matters at board level across a broad range of hedge fund and private equity strategies.

HighWater founder Gary Linford said: “Stacey has made rapid progression at HighWater and on behalf of myself and my fellow directors, I would like to welcome her to the board. Stacey is articulate and extremely knowledgeable of industry best practice whilst demonstrating a high level of commitment to HighWater, her clients and colleagues.”

Citco Trustees names new managing director

Citco Trustees has appointed Richard McMillan as managing director of its Cayman Islands office. Current managing director, Nicholas Quin, will take on the same role with Citco B.V.I. Ltd. in the British Virgin Islands. Mr. McMillan has 26 years of experience in the trust company and financial services sector in the Cayman Islands.

SteppingStones promotion and new hire

Recruitment agency SteppingStones has promoted Hannah Foreman to junior recruitment consultant and hired Lexie Solomon as recruitment administrator.

Ms. Foreman has received her third promotion since joining the company in 2015.

Ms. Solomon, 22, is pursuing her degree in business administration. Her role will include supporting the recruiters and team with setting up interviews, background checking candidates and reformatting resumes.

“We are thrilled to once again hire and promote two excellent Caymanians into important roles within our company,” said Milly Serpell, managing director at SteppingStones.

Home Gas celebrates 60 years of service

Home Gas celebrated its 60th year of service in the Cayman Islands on Jan. 26 by hosting a Chamber Business After Hours at George Town Yacht Club.

About 150 attendees congratulated Home Gas and the Bodden family on their dedication and success over the years.

Chamber President Paul Pearson praised the late Capt. Theo Bodden, who played an instrumental role in founding the Chamber of Commerce more than 50 years ago, for his support of the Chamber and for his success with Home Gas.

Home Gas General Manager Gregg Radley presented the Bodden family with a family portrait and introduced a video tribute from the family about Captain Bodden and the Home Gas business.