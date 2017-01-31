Cayman Enterprise City offers coding workshop

Cayman Enterprise City is offering a coding workshop for Caymanians interested in learning computer programming skills.

The one-day Coding 101 workshop takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Sir Vassel Johnson Hall at the University College of the Cayman Islands. It is conducted by Code Fellows, an American firm that specializes in teaching programing and software development.

Cayman Enterprise City, which works with local schools and the Ministry of Education to promote science and technology education, said the workshop is aimed at Caymanians who are out of school and thinking about a career change.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people who may be considering a career change and want to give coding a try, to see if they like it and have the aptitude for it,” said CEC CEO Charlie Kirkconnell. “There is a global shortage of coders in the rapidly growing tech industry and as more and more tech jobs are created within the special economic zone, we want to help Caymanians obtain the skills to be qualified for those jobs. We believe this series of workshops and the relationship with Code Fellows is a great step towards achieving that.”

Maples is a sponsor of the workshop and has donated six of their software developers to act as training assistants to support the Code Fellows trainer throughout the day.

“We are delighted that we can bring our technical team’s expertise and provide hands-on, practical advice as attendees undertake tasks given by the trainer, including building a website,” said Matt Barnett, chief information officer for the Maples group.

“We believe this workshop is an excellent way for Caymanians who are interested in technology to get a glimpse into coding and technical careers.”

Dave Parker, CEO of Code Fellows, said the company is excited to work with Cayman Enterprise City and UCCI. “Since Code Fellows launched in January 2013, we’ve had over 700 graduates in the Northwest USA, finding jobs at a 90 percent hiring rate. We’re thrilled to see these programs expand into additional countries around the world.”

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and no previous experience is necessary to take the workshop. Cost is $149 per person and space is very limited. For more information, contact Marilyn Conolly at M.Conolly@caymanenterprisecity.com or call 938-6300.