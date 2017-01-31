Time to register for Little League

The Cayman Islands Little League Association reminds the community that registration is now open for children who are turning 5 or have turned 5 on or before April 30 for the spring season.

Little League® is an international pastime that was established 75 years ago, according to the Cayman Islands Little League Association website. “Little League has instilled leadership, character, courage and loyalty in all that participate, including the nearly 1.5 million adult volunteers.

Little League can be found in more than 80 countries worldwide with more than 2.4 million children participating each year,” the website notes. “Little League has celebrated many milestones due to the dedication of its players, parents and volunteers.”

Register online at CaymanLittleLeague.com, call 945-3553, email info@littleleague.ky or visit league representatives at the Field of Dreams.