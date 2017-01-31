Sock Hop raises money for conservation

Cayman Brac’s second annual Sock Hop had guests shaking, rattling and rolling into the wee hours last weekend to raise money for the Cayman Brac Committee for the National Trust.

The event at Public Beach included tunes by DJ Mark Knowlton, a meal and ice cream soda jerks, a press release states.

On the dance floor, residents of the Brac and Grand Cayman had time to catch up and mingle with visitors from as far as Australia.

“The local committee of the National Trust in the Brac is a very active group dedicated to the mission of preserving the Brac’s cultural and natural attributes,” said Kathleen Bodden-Harris, one of the event organizers.

“Members are passionate for their mission, fundraising efforts and other outdoor activities, and the Brac District Committee encourages new membership.”

Proceeds from the event’s auction and raffle, which raised more than $6,000, went toward the Trust’s Land Acquisition Fund to procure undeveloped lands for sanctuary sites.

“[Sanctuary sites] become safe havens for our native species of animals and plants,” which the press release notes are held by the Trust for perpetuity against future development.

Doug Ross, newly retired from his auctioneering career in the U.S., returned to the Brac to offer his expertise for the auction. He and his wife Robin donated their services, as did a large group of enthusiastic volunteers.

The Split-the-Cash Raffle Pot that topped just over $1,000 was won by a Brac resident.