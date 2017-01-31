Kids Pantry to benefit from Water Authority donation

The Water Authority-Cayman has donated $4,108 to the Lions Club of Cayman Brac to help reduce child hunger on the island. The money was raised through the Authority’s annual Project Angel Tree in December, according to a press release.

The release states that the Authority’s employees raised $2,054, which was matched by the board.

Brac Lions third vice president Nickolas DaCosta said the money will primarily support the service club’s Kids Pantry Project, which will provide nutritious snacks to children who would otherwise go to school hungry.

“The pantry will be available to students who do not have access to daily snacks or meals for whatever reason,” he said.

Water Authority Director Gelia Frederick-van Genderen said the donation was the largest in the history of Project Angel Tree.

“I am very proud of the level of contributions made by staff this year. I think it shows the importance that we, as an organization, place on ensuring local schoolchildren have everything they need to succeed,” she said. In 2015, Project Angel Tree supported Feed Our Future Cayman.

Mr. DaCosta said he expects the money to go a long way toward getting the project off the ground.

The release states that research shows that children who go to school hungry are less able to concentrate, have less motivation and energy, and, as a result, do not perform as well academically.

“It is very difficult to concentrate and learn on an empty stomach, and no child in the Cayman Islands should have to go hungry,” Dr. Frederick-van Genderen said.