Little Cayman students show off recent projects

Talk about getting a “one-on -one” education … it’s possible these days in Little Cayman. According to the Cayman Islands Department of Education, primary age students at the Little Cayman Education Services facility, as it is officially known, follow the full national curriculum under the guidance of a full-time teacher and teaching assistant.

In this image, the students (all four of them) at the one-room school proudly display some of their recent projects.

From left, Brody Ebanks, Jhade Thompson, Brandon Ebanks and James McLean hold up posters they created after learning about the anatomy of plants that grow on the island, Discovery Day, and the Zika virus and the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

In the background are Maxine Moore and head teacher Veronica Khan.