An enthusiastic group turned out for the Little Cayman Stride for Cancer on Jan. 28, part of the nationwide Stride Against Cancer 2017 fundraisers at the weekend across all three Cayman Islands.

Participants in Little Cayman could walk, bike or run the 6-mile course.

“We had 27 participants, and with those entry fees combined with donations, we made a total of US$1,062,” said Jennifer Mills, who organized the Little Cayman event with Renita Schouten and Caitlin Jade.

“The Little Cayman Stride 2017 was the most successful to date, with more participants and donations than ever before,” said Ms. Mills.

“It was wonderful to see the community come together for such a worthwhile cause and I and other members of the Stride committee for Little Cayman are very proud of what was achieved by a small group of people living on our little island.”