Bodden Town residents got a splash of green added to their neighborhoods over the weekend when more than 20 handcrafted wooden garbage bins were delivered.

The bins, organized by members of the Bodden Town East Beautification Committee and resident and candidate in the upcoming elections, Robert Bodden, were placed outside homes and roadsides to give residents more convenient ways to dispose of their trash.

The trash bins were constructed by Bodden Town resident Chester Watler from materials donated by Mr. Bodden.

“We were concerned with the untidiness of the district, and most residents had been complaining about animals and pets, and especially the chickens, tearing out the garbage around homes and businesses,” said Mr. Bodden.

“We were concerned with the untidiness of the district, and most residents had been complaining about animals and pets, and especially the chickens, tearing out the garbage around homes and businesses.”