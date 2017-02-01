The grounds of historic Pedro St. James in Savannah were the setting for this year’s Civil Service Long Service Awards on Jan. 20.

Government workers of 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years’ standing were recognized for their dedication to public service, a press release states.

The event was emceed by government television personality Donna Bush and featured a violin solo of the National Song performed by Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose. The honorees received their certificates and awards from Acting Governor Franz Manderson.

In her remarks, Chief Officer for the Portfolio of the Civil Service Gloria McField-Nixon outlined several key dates and developments in the Cayman Islands in the years the awardees had started work with government.

“Historically, Long Service Awards were only given to our uniformed services,” said Ms. McField-Nixon. “Civilian employees, on the other hand, were not recognized for their sterling contributions and dedicated service. Working in partnership, the then-Chief Secretary’s Office and the Civil Service Association created these awards to recognize the contributions of all civil servants.”

Ms. McField-Nixon thanked the Cayman Islands Civil Service Association Management Council for their joint sponsorship of the event, and praised the dedication of the long-serving civil servants being honored.

“The fact that we are able to commemorate so many employees reaching major milestones upwards of 25 years speaks to the commitment such persons have to making a difference in the lives of those we serve,” she said.

Meredith Hew, Restmin “Nellie” McCoy and Carolyn Parsons received special attention for each having served for 45 years in government.

Mr. Manderson praised the dedication, loyalty and commitment of the honorees, as well as their unflagging service to the government and people of the Cayman Islands, noting he had a number of rewarding memories of working alongside several of the honorees during his former positions in the Civil Service.

Among those honored were Dorine Whittaker, chief officer, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (30 years); Alan Jones, chief officer, Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (25 years); Gina Ebanks-Petrie, head of the Department of Environment (30 years); Adrian Estwick, head of the Department of Agriculture; Roydell Carter, head of the Department of Environmental Health (25 years); and Chief Justice Anthony Smellie (30 years).